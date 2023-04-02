‘I would have thought you were mad’ – Daniel O’Sullivan delights in pinch yourself moment

Daniel O’Sullivan [3-0] is happy to pinch himself until he is badly bruised.

Forget the road less traveled, O’Sullivan forged his own pathway to pros, following a not-so-traditional path to the paid ring.

So to fight on the undercard of World Championship silver medal winner and professional world title challenger Jason Quigley’s Irish debut in just his third pro outing at the National Stadium on Saturday was special for him.

In fact, it was a pinch-yourself moment for the Corduff light middleweight the kind which he hopes keeps happening.

“It wasn’t long ago I was staying up ’till the middle of the night to watch Jason Quigley fight in America,” he told Irish-boxing.com

“If you’d have told me that three years ago I would have thought you were mad. It just shows you if you put the work in look where you can get.

“Hopefully it’s only the start of something and it just keeps getting better and better, bigger performances and bigger arenas.”

‘Daniel San’ was speaking after defeating Ruben Angulo, a game Columbian with a winning record. on the south circular road.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter was self-critical despite the step-up win to the point where he felt he did little to put himself in the domestic title frame.

“I’m not entirely happy with my performance, I’ve said that after the three fights that I’ve had so far. I expect more of myself but it was a good learning fight.

“I was talking about kicking on for belts, looking at performances like that I don’t think it warrants a Celtic title shot. If I fight someone better my level will go up but maybe a few more learning fights for now,” he adds.



Most would argue the Pascal Collins-trained fighter is being harsh on himself, particularly after defeating a fighter with a winning his way around the ring in what was just his eleventh-ever fight.



However, while the 27-year-old can be over-critical, as a coach and experienced seconds he can also be extremely analytical, which means he takes massive learnings from fights.

Speaking soon after win number three he was able to point out what he took from the six-round shut-out win.

“That’s the first time I’ve been hit properly. Against the first two lads, it’s crap to say it, but you know you are going to win, once you turn up you know you’ll get the win, whereas someone like that he’d a winning record, he was live, so I knew I had to be a bit more cautious.

“Now I know what it’s like to get hit. I gave him too much respect too, he was making me think I was going to miss and he was going to counter me, he obviously suckered me into that to get himself a breather.

“Robert Diaz said to me after I need to relax a bit more, I feel relaxed in there, but maybe I’m loading up on the big shots. When I picked them I was landing them nicely but then the crowd get cheering then I go mad again. “

Photo credit @irish_guy_takes_pictures Matthew Spalding