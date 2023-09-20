‘I Won Comfortably’ – Cameron Suggests Taylor Didn’t do Enough to Earn Rematch

Chantelle Cameron doesn’t think Katie Taylor’s performance in their May 20 undisputed world title fight warranted a rematch.

The Northampton fighter believes her ‘dominant’ display in handing the Irish sporting legend her first career defeat means there is little appetite for a repeat.

The undisputed lightweight champion suggests the first fight was so one-sided that there is an air of inevitably around the return and thus a lack of perceived jeopardy big fights need to create excitement.

“I don’t think it was that much of a close fight where it needed a rematch to be honest,” said Cameron when speaking to Matchroom’s Flash Knockdown podcast.

“There were a few close rounds but I comfortably won. I’ve done it once, I’ve got to do it again and prove it wasn’t just an off night for Katie.”

Taylor invoked her rematch clause straight after the defeat and as a result ‘Il Capo’ somewhat reluctantly comes back to Dublin’s 3Arena on November 25. However, she doesn’t just return confident that it will be repeat rather than revenge, she believes will be more convincing in victory this time around.

The Jamie Moore-trained Matchroom boxer says the same result will be delivered in a different manner, as she has been fueled to do more damage at the second time of asking.

Dubln, Ireland – May 20: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 20 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron after thier fight

“This fight is going to be completely different. As much as I respect Katie out of the ring, inside those ropes there’s zero respect. I have a bit of spite for this and I’m going in there to cause damage. I know how to beat Katie, I know she can’t hurt me. I’m bigger, stronger and I’m going to be a lot more aggressive.”