‘I want to say something’ – Craig O’Brien has a message for Irish rivals

Craig O’Brien [12-2(1)] goes into a potentially career-changing fight on the Continent with a message for the light middleweights of Ireland.

‘The Iron’ wants it to be known he is the Irish 154lbs champion and there is no way to the title but through him.

The Pascal Collins trained fighter won the green strap by beating Jay Byrne live on TG4 back in March of 2018 but hasn’t defended it since.

It seems that something that irks him somewhat, and with a number of fighters at the weight talking about BUI Celtic and Irish title fights the Dubliner took time ahead of a massive fight on DAZN to confirm his Irish champion status.

“I want to say something: I am still the Irish super welterweight champion. I haven’t defended the title yet and therefore I never lost it,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien could outgrow the title this Friday night. The Celtic Warrior Gym light middle fights on a Matchroom promoted DAZN broadcast show in Milan – and has a real chance to change his career.

The Inner City Dub takes on Samuel Nmomah [15(4)-0] on a Matchroom card and faces a fight on a platform Tommy McCarthy used to propel himself toward European title success.

The 31-year-old has had more notice than his previous away-day steps ups – against Anthony Fowler and Kieron Conway – meaning he has more time to prepare.

Although O’Brien has just focused on getting himself ready and paid very little attention to what Nmomah, 24, might bring to the ring at the Allianz Cloud, Milan on Friday.

.

“Six weeks ago my manager told me that I would have a fight on October 1 in Milan. First I was told I was fighting another opponent. Shortly after that, the opponent was changed. I didn’t know much about Samuel Nmomah and to be honest I don’t know him now. I don’t like to watch videos of my opponents. What counts is that I feel good, which I do and I am sure to win,” he adds before revealing why he is so confident.

“I’ve trained twice a day, every day. My sparring partners are great and have helped a lot. That level of training and sparring makes me feel even more confident.”