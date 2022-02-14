‘I want to be the next Katie Taylor’ – Shakira Donoghue targets European gold

Shakira Donoghue has her sights set on being Katie Taylor kind of successful.

The Templemore fighter is is one of those young Irish talents is one of many fighters inspired by the Irish Icon’s success.

In fact, the teen talent is one of many female fighters that are benefactors of the trail blazed by the Olympic gold medal winner and now Undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

Not long after picking up the Irish Under-18 title, a title not available for females to fight for when Taylor was in her teens, the Tipperary fighter wants to continue on that trail to success.

“I want to be the next Katie Taylor,” a delighted Donoghue told Irish-boxing.com after her win over Robyn Murran in the 54kg final.

“Hopefully, soon enough. I can feel it,” she added.

Expressing her delight at last Friday weeks success she said: “I’m over the moon”

“I can’t express how happy I am. It means everything to me, It’s my dedication. I worked so hard up to this moment and then to achieve it, it’s incredible.”

“Hopefully if I get on the Irish team I’ll go out abroad to the Europeans and come home, hopefully, with a gold medal.”