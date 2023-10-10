‘I want all of them’ – Tommy Hyde wants to join domestic super middleweight party

Tommy Hyde looks set to add some serious sex appeal to the sexiest of domestic divisions in 2024.

Super middleweight is seriously sexy on the Irish front at present with bitter rivals Craig McCarthy and Kevin Cronin mandated to fight for the Irish title while Jamie Morrissey and Emmet Brennan are due to trade leather live on DAZN on November 25.

Graham McCormack may prefer to campaign longer term at middleweight but add to the super middle scene by bringing the BBBofC Celtic title to the 168lbs table if he defeats Kieran Gething in Wales later this month.

Cork prospect Hyde happy to see such Irish activity in his weight class and says he will be ready to join the party next year.

“I’m going to be fighting at super middleweight and I want all of them,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m a boxer so I want to fight them. It’s great to see all of them fighting and getting on good platforms. I’ll fight any of them next year and I’ll be beating them all as well.”

The NoWhere2Hyde boxer, who spent an extremely busy debut year banking as much experience as he could, isn’t overly keen to name-drop or go the big call-out route. However, he has no problem declaring his intention to dominate the division at home.

“The titles are nice but I just want to be in big fights and I’ll fight any of them. I’ll take any fight that’s going to make noise for me.”

Hyde was speaking after defeating the extremely tricky Abraham Hernandez Mejia on top of a hometown show on Saturday.

‘The Guvenor’ didn’t get the stoppage he wanted but was happy with how he performed and with the lessons the Mexicans taught him.

“When I watched videos of him I knew he was slippy but I didn’t expect him to be that slippy. He knew how to survive it was really good learning.

“It’s great to get the stoppage for the crowd but you’ve to look at the bigger picture. It’s great to get the rounds in, it was a good learning fight and everyone still enjoyed themselves. I’ve a long career ahead of me so it’s all about the bigger picture. It’s all building blocks.”

The victory was Hyde’s seventh in less than 10 months, he hopes to make it eight in under a year next month. Throw in the fact he’s twice topped Cork cards and it’s been a unique and successful start, something Hyde alludes to himself.

“You can’t ask for a better start and I’m getting all different opponents. The last fella that came here was defensive too but different, so it’s good.”

Photocredit Doug Minihane