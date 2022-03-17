‘I Sense a Stoppage’ – Colm Murphy Smells Blood

Colm Murphy [1-0] smells blood.

The Belfast prospect fights for just the second time as a pro on top of the MHD XXI card at the Europa Hotel on Saturday – and goes into the main event in destructive mood.

It’s not that ‘The Posh Boy’ is targeting the stoppage rather he senses one brewing.

The 22-year-old, who was more than happy to do six on his debut, believes Sam ‘Skinner’ Melville [1-2] will try to put it on him on top of the first show to take place in Ireland this year – but warns the away fighter will soon realise there is only one head on the chopping block, and it’s his!

“I’m expecting to be in the ring with someone who’s coming to take my head off. When he realises what challenge he’s in for he’s gonna fold,” Murphy tells Irish-boxing.com before responding quite matter of factly to prediction enquires.

“I sense a stoppage.”

It’s not the usual tone adopted by the famously entertaining amateur and it’s one that may be explained by events over the last six months.

Murphy has twice seen fights fall through since he debuted. In fact, this bill was twice postponed due to issues around the pandemic, something he admits was very frustrating.

“It was very mentally tough to take at the time. It’s made me that much hungrier,” he adds before revealing he did put the time between fights to go use.

“Myself and Dee [Walsh] kept improving through camps with Lewis [Crocker] and Poddy [McCrory]. For my debut, I’d only been with Dee for a couple of months so the cancellations did provide us time to improve as a team.”