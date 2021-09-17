‘I Predict Pain!’ – Graham McCormack Ready To Settle Grudge in Out of the Blue ‘All Irish Fight’

Graham McCormack [5(1)-0] is promising a world of pain for Jordan Latimer [2-1(1)] tonight.

The ‘G’Train’ has been handed a surprise grudge match of sorts last minute, as he faces the Manchester fighter with strong Sligo links at the Crown Plaza in Glasgow tonight.

A tune-up with Dale Arrowsmith was on the cards for the light-middleweight who hasn’t fought in 26 months but a fighter he had serious beef with some years ago steps in.

It means much more than a routine comeback for the Shaun Kelly trained light middle, as he is now effectively faced with a bad blood all Irish clash, the kind of clash most noted for having ‘either way’ potential.

The southpaw with domestic title aspirations is aware Latimer fancies the fight, is motivated by the bad blood and will come to win as a result.

However, he is full of confidence and eager to dish out some hurt himself.

“I’ve had a bit of back and forth with him over the years, so it makes for an interesting fight. Our history will add fire to the flames and no doubt it will be entertaining,” McCormack told Irish-boxing.com.

“He’s not a journeyman. He has two wins and one loss, so he’s coming to win not to survive. And like I said we had issues before so he will wanna’ get one over on me and win. I know that he will come raring to go and I hear he is confident but trust me I’m more hungry and focused for this fight than any other fight I’ve had – and that was before he was named as my opponent.

“There is nothing he can do I haven’t seen before I had a great camp with great sparring so I’m more than ready,” he continues before predicting victory and some discomfort for his opponent.

“My prediction is pain!! But the bottom line is, whether it is by stoppage or by points, it will be a G’train win. I’ve no doubt in my mind about that.”