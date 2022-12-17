‘I never turned down a fight in my life’ – Lee Reeves would have ‘loved’ McComb battle

Lee Reeves [9(6)-1] says he would have ‘loved’ to have had ‘a great fight’ with Sean McComb [13(5)-1(1)] in Belfast last Saturday – and says he isn’t too sure why the mouthwatering all Irish clash didn’t happen.

The Limerick and Belfast fighters were linked throughout the build-up to the recent Michael Conlan Christmas Cracker card, with constant rumour of an all-Irish WBO light welterweight title fight doing the rounds.

‘The Public Nuisance’ fought for and won that title at the SSE Arena but didn’t share the ring with the Treaty County southpaw, instead he beat the previously unbeaten Zsolt Osadan in style.

Reeves also has a December fight and defends his NABF light welterweight title against Larone Whyte in Toronto, Canada this Sunday.

Although McComb never suggested as much, some of the talk in Belfast on Saturday gone, indicated Reeves, who was also linked to an October fight with Victor Rabei, turned down the chance to trade leather in what would have been an extremely interesting all-Irish fight last Saturday.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com the 27-year-old claimed that wasn’t the case, stating he would have loved the fight and that he let that be known.

“The first I heard of it was when I was in Germany watching my friend Pody [McCrory] win a world title. Me and my coach [Dee Walsh] looked at each other and we were up for it right away. A great fight.

“I told my promoter I would love it too and he said he’d make it happen if it was a better route than what he had planned for me.”

Reeves revealed talks did take place but for reasons, unbeknownst to him a deal wasn’t reached, and he takes the path his promoter Lee Baxter preferred as a result.

“I was training for a December fight from then on but my promoter and their management didn’t agree on stuff. I’m not too sure what, so I fight in Canada instead. My promoter sends me a date and I show up. I don’t get too much into the business side. As long as I have dates to train for, can make a living and I’m going in the right direction for them big fights.”

It seems Baxter wants Reeves to carve out a niche for himself in Canada – but if he gave an all-Irish fighter his blessing the Limerick fighter would be ready to go.

“I have never turned down or away from a fight in my life and would fight any 140 in the country or from this planet,” he concludes defiantly.