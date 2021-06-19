‘I never thought I’d get myself back into this position’ – Keane McMahon delighted to be back in bill topping fight

Keane McMahon [6(3)-1] suggests he could go from the verge of retirement to being on the verge of some interesting ranking title fights with victory in Belgium tonight.

‘The Ice Man’ brings to an end a two year ring absence tonight but rather than ease his way back in takes on a top prospect in his home town.

The Dubliner fights Anass Messaoudi [9(7)-0] an undefeated rising star who boasts extensive amateur experience.

Speaking previously the 27-year-old has quashed ring rust concerns and stressed a belief his style lessens the risk factor in a nothing to lose shot even further.

Talking closer to the fight he took time to highlight the rewards. McMahon believes victory on the top of an action-packed bill tonight could propel into the title mix.

“A win for me here is massive,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “It would set me up for a crack at a couple of ranking belts definitely as this lad is highly ranked in Europe. Again it would be massive.”

McMahon was last seen in the ring in May of 2019 losing to Dean Sutherland in BUI Celtic title welterweight action.

The now Steven O’Rourke fighter reveals that fight came close to being his last ever and as a result he is just happy to be returning tonight.

“It feels brilliant to be back doing what I love and at a high level. To be honest, I’ve had setback after setbacks, I piled on the weight and never thought I’d get myself back into this position again. So I feel brilliant.

“I feel top-notch going into the fight. The sparring I’ve got in the gym has been excellent. I’ve probably been in camp for 11/12 weeks. I’ve known about this a while and sparred over 100 rounds in preparation. So it’s a no stone unturned scenario,” he adds before assuring he is back for good.

“Whatever way the result goes tonight I’m looking to be busy this year. The gaffer has assured me I’ll be out at least another two times, which is what I want.”