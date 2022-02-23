‘I needed this win’ – Honest Kane Tucker opens up after Irish title win

Kane Tucker revealed National Elite Championship defeat to Darren O’Neill drove him onto much ‘needed’ Under-22 Irish title success earlier this month.

Olympian O’Neill came out of retirement to upset the new kid on the block at the most recent Elites, registering a result that had a much wider impact than just tournament exit for the exciting young talent.

One of two boxing brothers, Tucker found himself out of the High Performance setup and out of World Championship contention, all of which made National U22 Championships success a must.

In fact, the Newry fighter suggests he was fighting for a lot more than another Irish title in the Stadium this month, he may have just been competing tokeep his Paris 2024 hopes alive.

“I needed to win this,” an honest Tucker told Irish-boxing.com.

“Hopefully that will bring me back onto the High Performance team. The Commonwealth Games are coming up too and I’m in the camp for that. I’m fighting for my place on the plane.

“I want to get up to the High Performance and just learn,” he adds before revealing he used his defeat to O’Neill to drive him on.

“I got covid about a week or two before [The Elites]. I got it bad. I fought Darren O’Neill, olympian, I had it up against me. That really drove me on for this.”

Tucker beat Jason Myers an underage European medallist in the final and points out he had to up his game and consult all his talents to get over the line.

“i knew coming into the fight I was up against it. He’s a European champ, you can’t overlook that. I had tough fights coming into this. I knew I had to up my game for this week. I think i really showed what I can do in that fight.”