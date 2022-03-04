‘I know I can win it’ Roars Ray Moylette

‘I only took this fight because I know I can win it,’ roars a confident Ray Moylette [12(5)-1(0)].

The popular Westerner has signed to fight emerging talent Dalton Smith [9(7)-0] and will challenge for a ranking title on the undercard of the Matchroom promoted Dazn broadcast Kiko Martinez – Josh Warrington world title fight in Leeds.

Despite the Mayo man’s amateur pedigree and reputation as a talented fighter, it’s a fight that looks very similar to the against the odds Irish away day that have become increasingly popular of late.

Due to the lack of a domestic fight scene, Irish fighters have had to gamble and take anything that comes their way from promoters abroad – and by and large, it hasn’t ended well.

However, Moylette assures this wasn’t a case of Matchroom seeing a name that hasn’t been overly active over the last three years and looking to take advantage.

Indeed, it’s quite the opposite, the World Youth and European Senior gold medal winner pushed for this fight.

Sugar Ray is adamant this is one he wanted because it’s one he knows he can win.

“Myself and Packie [Collins] have been pushing for this fight over the last few months,” he explains to Irish-boxing.com.

“I only took this fight because I know I can win it.

“I always predict I’m going to win. Every boxer believes they will win. That’s why we take the fights.”

"Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!"

~Michael Corleone~



Thank you to @eddiehearn@matchroomboxing @packycollins for getting this fight over the line. March 26th. Leeds



WBC Sliver SuperLightweight Title up for grabs live on @daznboxing#SmithvsMoylette

🇬🇧 vs🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/ZDSqAOu4aT — Ray Moylette (@raymoylette) March 3, 2022

While Moylette doesn’t see a Smith bout as a gamble he is well aware he can hit the jackpot if he secures a win.

Scalping a recognized Matchroom name live on Dazn to collect the WBC silver international light welterweight title would be career-changing.

“This is not just any fight, [It’s] a career-defining fight. Thankfully Matchroom have honoured our request. This is a fight I can win. A fight that will put me into the rankings. A fight on Dazn for all the marbles. I’d be daft not to take it.

“A win would kick-start my career. Its been a frustrating 3 years in boxing for me,” he adds before warning Smith he is motivated and dangerous.

“I kept the head down and kept grafting with nothing on the horizon. I couldn’t have done that in my early years. I always needed fights and targets to chase. Let me tell you this. A man that can graft and put his body on the line week in week out, with no target and no fight in the distance. He is a dangerous man.”

Smith has made an impressive start to his pro career, boasting seven knockouts from nine career wins, with his last coming against opponents with winning records. 25-year-old ‘Thunder’ has also picked up the English title and the WBA International title before he has had 10 fights.

Moylette admits he is a prospect of note and points out he has enough talent to rebuild after March 26 defeat.

“Smith is a good lad. Well schooled as an amateur and well matched as a pro. He is progressing nicely. He can rebuild after this.”

The Pascal Collins trained fighter also revealed promotional vultures were circling when they knew he was desperate to fight, trying to match a natural lightweight with much bigger opponents in a bid to make their man look good.

“I have been offered other fights over the last 2 years. However, a lot of them were with world-ranked welterweights. I was being outmatched. I knew I wasn’t that weight and I was outmatched in terms of rankings. As frustrating as it was I was happy to stay inactive.”