‘I know how good I am’ – Conor Quinn ready to fly

Once the reigns are off Conor Quinn [5(4)-0-1] is confident he’ll stampede his way to the top of the flyweight division.

‘The Magnificent’ made it three wins in four months when he stopped the durable Steven Maguire at the Europa Hotel last week.

The 24-year-old was always meant to beat the Maguire but the manner in which he did so proves further why so many are backing him to achieve big.

The Dee Walsh trained fighter is among those who believe he will do special things in the sport – and is more than eager to show why he and his team are so confident.

The Belfast fighter both wants and feels ready for bigger fights – and considering flyweight and super fly are less populated weights could secure them.

However, Quinn is trying hard to practice patience.

“I know how good I am,” he tells Boxing Tickets NI. “It’s just I haven’t had the chance to prove it yet,” adds before deliberately adding caution to his thought process.

“Mark’s the man you can get carried away with yourself, you can get a few wins, get in too quick and things can come crashing down. I’m with the best man in the game to make sure that doesn’t happen. I’ve 100 percent confidence in Mark, Dee and the team around me. I know exactly where I’m going to go and it’s just a matter of time now.”

Quinn knows he has to trust the plan and listen to Mark Dunlop’s logic rather than the raring-to-go fighter in his head.

“I do have to take a step back and see I am only 24, I’ve only just got back in the ring five or six months ago. You can get carried away, I will definitely get carried away but I know Mark will hold me back until the time is right.”

What happens when the time is right?

“Then he’ll let me go and once I’ve been let go there is no stopping me.

“There are a couple of guys there in the flyweight super flyweight division ranked just above me and I’m climbing those rankings now. I want to fight everyone.”

