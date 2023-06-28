AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNewsTop News of The Day

‘I know he’s looking down on me’ – Emotional Day for Olympian Dean Clancy

It was an emotional day in more ways than one for Dean Clancy.

The 21-year-old realised a long-held Olympic dream in Poland on the same day his Grandfather was laid to rest.

The talented boxer’s Grandfather passed on Saturday and the Sligo native was informed by his family of the news after his opening bout on Sunday.

It means Clancy had to battle grief and world-level opponents to reach Paris.

“It’s been expected for a while, but I didn’t think it’d happen while I was out here,” said Clancy. “I know he’s looking down on me with those performances. It’s hard to focus in, but I know Grandad would be happy for me to focus on boxing. I know he’s looking down and he wouldn’t want me to be grieving too much in competition.”

A breakout star of the tournament, Clancy defeated tricky Italian Gianluigi Malanga to secure his Paris 2024 spot and achieve a boxing dream

“Since I first came into boxing it’s been my dream, it’s the pinnacle of the sport,” he adds before suggesting he is immediate focus is on ensuring a medal upgrade.

“I’ve secured one medal, so now it’s about getting a better colour – first silver, then gold.”

