‘I just want to get in there’ – Excited Kurt Walker wants to sample pro experience

Kurt Walker just wants to get the first one out of the way.

The Olympian debuts on the undercard of undisputed light welterweight champion Josh Taylor’s defence against Jack Catterall at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow tonight – and is eager to get the experience over and done with.

It’s not that Belfast talent is feeling pressure or is thinking about some time off after a long camp, he just wants to get the ball rolling with regards to his pro career.

The former Canal BC amateur, who is happy to be built in the kind of spotlight afforded to Top Rank fighters, has seen a lot in boxing but has yet to live the pro experience.

The 26-year-old is keen to gain pro fight night understanding and familiarise himself with all the added bells and whistles that come with going to work on a promotion so he knows what to expect moving forward.

“I haven’t felt any pressure yet. I just want to get in there because I know how hard I’ve trained and I know what I can do,” he confidently tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m just excited to get in and get the ball rolling,” he adds.

“The first is always the hardest realistically in anything. The opponent won’t be the hardest I’ve faced but It will still be hard because I’ve never done anything like this before. I’ve never done a ring walk, a press conference, or anything like that.”

Kurt Walker weighs in at (9st 3lbs) ahead of his fight against Jaroslav Hriadel tomorrow night! 💪



In association with @wowhydrate #TaylorCatterall | OVO Hydro, Glasgow | Feb 26 | @SkySportsBoxing | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/R6izULn9FJ — BOXXER (@boxxer) February 25, 2022

It may seem like stepping into the unknown is a little more daunting than stepping into the ring to fight Jaroslav Hriadel [1(1)-2(1)] – but Walker is giving his opponent plenty of respect.

He predicts his durable has the ability to bring him rounds – and despite wanting to get it over with that’s something Walker see’s as a plus.

“He’s durable, he’s awkward and he is fit. He won’t let me take him out straight away- and I won’t be trying to do that either. I want to slow into things. I’ve never done six rounds. I’ll be looking to take him out but if it goes six-round I’ll be happy, I’ll use the time to try things. Hopefully, I show lots of skill, dominate and show people what I can do,” he continues before revealing he wants this to be the first of five fights this year.

“I haven’t really [talked long term plans]. I haven’t looked past this camp or asked any questions but I know I’ll be out at least five times this year and every opponent will be better.”