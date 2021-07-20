‘I just know we will be looking at each other and smiling’ – Harrington delighted to be sharing flagbearer duties with Irvine

Kellie Harrington predicts neither her or Brendan Irvine will be able to contain their excitement when they lead Ireland out in Olympic Opening Ceremony this weekend.

The flyweight and lightweight boxers have been chosen as the Team Ireland flag bearers for Friday’s ceremony [12noon Irish time].

The duo are the first pair to share flag bearing durties and follow in the footsteps of some massive Irish sporting names from Sonia O’Sullivan to Ronnie Delaney.

They are also the eighth and ninth boxers to have been handed the honour after Matt Flanagan, Socks Byrne, Jim McCourt, Wayne McCullough, Francie Barrett, Katie Taylor and Paddy Barnes.

The honour isn’t lost on Harrington, speaking from the Olympic Village this morning she said: “It’s an amazing honour, there are so many athletes out here, and to be chosen as one of the flagbearers is absolutely fantastic.

“I can’t believe it really. Walking out there and realising I’m the flagbearer, it’s the start of the Olympic Games, and I’m at the pinnacle of our sport.”

The St Mary’s BC fighter also revealed she is delighted to be sharing the role with Irish boxing team captain Irvine.

“I know Brendy a long time now, and he is a fantastic person. He is what you call a leader; he leads the team,”she continued.

“I’m so happy that it’s him out there with me. I just know we will be looking at each other and smiling.

“We will be feeling so proud, and I know his family and friends and community are quite like mine and everyone will be so proud of our achievements. I’m absolutely delighted.”