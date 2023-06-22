‘I just f*cking love fighting’ – Pressure Free Ray Moylette Boxing for Fun

Ray Moylette [13(6)-2(1)]is giving the fight game one more go solely because he ‘f**cking loves it’.

The Mayo favourite fights for the first time this year when he takes on Jamie Stewart [4-3-2] at the Premier Suite, Cannock tonight [Thursday] and writes the first page of what he says will be his final career chapter.

The story didn’t play out how it was supposed to up and until this point, as the former standout amateur didn’t quite reach the heights he had hoped, which in turn would suggest there may be a lot riding on a big finish.

However, Moylette points out that a happy ending isn’t reliant on in-ring success. While he is hopeful of some big wins before the curtain falls, he says he goes into the final act pressure and thus drama free.

‘Sugar Ray’ says such is his life outside the squared circle that he doesn’t need to boxing it’s now all but fighting for the fun of it!

“It feels great to be back. It feels different. I just can’t put my finger on it. I feel calm and relaxed,” he explains when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“Everything is different now. All my circumstances have changed outside the ring. There was a time all I had was boxing. The pressure that came with that was unsustainable and difficult. I’m not boxing for money or fame anymore. I have all I’ll ever need already.

“I’m boxing because I just fcking love fighting. I love pushing my body to limits not known to regular society. I love the nerves in the dressing room before you go into a fight. I love the way my focus sharpens. Maybe I know I’m coming into the last chapter of my career and I have nothing to lose. I’m still here because I f**king love it”

The 33-year-old has signed a three-fight deal Scott Murray and looks set to have a busy finish to the year. However, he claims all his focus is on tonight and not what awaits.

“I know it was mooted that this was a 3 fight deal but honestly it’s only 1 fight for me. I don’t know or care about any other plans for now. In the back of my mind it’s comforting that there’s a plan for me but it’s not my focus right now.”

When teaming up with Murray, Moylette was adamant he wanted to come back in solid fights and it seems he has gotten his wish.

Stewart comes into the fight on the back of a win, has upset Michael Hennessy Jr and previously drew with Florian Marku.

“It’s a tough fight,” comments Moyletee.

“Jamie is no dummy and he will come to fight and to try get the win. I know he’s coming down from welterweight so he will naturally be the bigger man. It’s a great fight for me.

“Scott Murray obviously rates me very highly when he’s throwing me into a tough competitive fight right from the beginning.”

Moylette is aware he isn’t faced with a ring rust-freeing gimme but isn’t worried, pointing out his opponent is the one faced with a more daunting prospect.

“It’s a tougher fight than it really should be but honestly if I’m not beating Jamie Stewart at this stage of my career. I’m not going to get any further. I will have too much skill and ring craft for him. He’s big and he’s tough. The bigger they are he bigger the fall.

“I expect he will be in my face for the 6 rounds. He has only one style of fighting. I’m in for a tough night at the office but I’m afraid he’s in for an even tougher one,” he adds before stating he’d like a KO win.

“I’m never a man for predictions. I would love to take him out early. But that’s every boxers dream. It will be a war. I’m here to fight and so is he. I’m a sharpshooter and he will leave himself open at some point. I’ll test out some of this old man strength I’ve acquired.”