“I honestly don’t care” – Callum Walsh wants big fights NOW

The light middleweight with an allergy to cotton wool registered another step-up win in Los Angeles late last month, following up a stoppage victory over Carson Jones with a knockout of Juan Jose Velasco.

On top of the Hollywood Fight Nights event promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions and broadcast globally on UFC Fight Pass, the 22-year-old tamed ‘El Pitbull’ and prompted him to retire on his stool after four rounds.

Although the Cork prospect wasn’t happy with the lack of resistance from his opponent, Velasco did represent a step up and even somewhat of a risk for such a young fighter.

Speaking after, Walsh revealed he remains determined to stay on that risky path. The Freddie Roach-trained fighter won’t let a fear of defeat prevent him from progressing. Walsh would prefer to be a fighter who didn’t shy away from a challenge rather than a boxer who padded his way to an undefeated record.

“I want to make fights happen; I mean make big fights happen. It is because I honestly don’t care. I don’t. I’m confident in my ability. The worst thing that will happen is you will lose,” he said.

“Obviously this is not how you want it to go, but if I fight for a world title soon and take a loss, who cares? I’m 22. I’ll go back to the gym and try again. Everybody in boxing is afraid to take a defeat. It doesn’t make sense. I don’t want to lose but I feel like if you lose at the top level, who gives a f*ck? You lost to someone who is now a World Champion. Go again,” he adds before further criticizing the 0 love in within the sport.

“That is why boxing is gone so bad. Everyone is afraid of the loss. Floyd Mayweather shit. They want to be 50-0, even if you fought 40 guys no one knows. I’d rather be a fella known for being in big fights, making them happen. Turn up and put on a show.

“I’m building a name and I want boxing to be exciting. The fella who will fight everyone, if you come to his fight, you know it will be a good night. I’m going to show up and give it my all. I won’t tip around and run away.”