‘I have taken risks all my life’ – Jamie Morrissey ready to reap All Irish Reward

Robert Burke [2(1)-0] is damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t warns risk-taker Jamie Morrissey [1(1)-0].

The Limerick native and the Dubliner meet in a late notice massively intriguing all Irish clash on tonight’s Devenish hosted Celtic Clash.

The six-round bout was only officially confirmed as late as Thursday of fight week, meaning very little time for any fight-specific preparation.

However, Muay Thai convert Morrissey says he knows what to expect from Burke and is ready for it.

The Treaty boxer suggests the aggressive by nature Burke will try and apply pressure from the off but warns its a tactic that won’t work- and also a tactic he can’t deviate from.

“I know nothing of his character or who he is as a man but I’m expecting pressure from him. If he tries to stay long it won’t be a good night for him, in saying that his pressure won’t go well for him either,” Morrissey told Irish-boxing.com.

“He is an undefeated fighter and I respect him but in saying that I know well I have the beatings of him,” he adds.

Morrissey and Burke have received praise for taking the fight, especially considering the late nature of the agreement, the early stage both are at in their careers, and the fact the fight saved the show.

Former Muay Thai Irish champ, Morrissey believes both do deserve credit but reveals he came into boxing with a ‘big fights from the off’ policy – and a result wasn’t going knock back the offer.

“I said when I came into boxing I wanted to be involved in the biggest fights possible and I was willing to take them fights as soon as possible. I have always been a risk-taker, I’ve taken risks all my life, so I stayed true to that, just went with a go for it mentality.”

This is going to be an unbelievable fight. Limerick vs Dublin in Belfast.



Morrissey vs Burke headlines #CelticClash12 tomorrow at @TheDevenish in Belfast. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bJLBd0IEVp — BOXING IRELAND (@LoveIrishBoxing) October 1, 2021

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com previously, Morrissey revealed he wanted domestic fights so he could bank memorable experiences.

However, there is more than just happy memories up for grabs tonight, the fighter who speaks with a real gladiatorial tone revealed victory over the Dub could lead to a BUI Celtic title challenge.

“The reward is a Celtic title shot and I also get to establish myself as one of the top fighters in the country at my weight. All fights are a risk but this one comes with big reward,” he adds before tipping his hat to Burke for agreeing to trade leather.

“I do think we both deserve credit for taking it, it’s not an easy thing to train for someone completely different and then go to this fight, go to the top of the bill and save the promotion. I respect him and his team for taking it too, fair play to him he’s a fighter and he comes from a good gym. But at the end of the day we are fighters and it’s time to fight now.”