Amateur Headline News Latest News Videos 

‘I hate to say I told you so but..’ – Watch Michael Conlan predict Gabriel Dossen success four years ago

Jonny Stapleton ,

Michael Conlan managed to find some personal joy in Gabriel Dossen’s European gold medal win this week.

The avid amateur supporter celebrated the victory like any other member of the Irish boxing family and had extra reason to joyously punch the air, as the Olympic Galway fighter’s hand was raised, due to the fact his father, John Conlan is a High Performance coach.

However, the reasons to be happy didn’t end there for the Olympic medal winner. Conlan. who tops an August 6 SSE Arena bill, was afforded the chance to jestfully gloat when the 22-year-old followed in his European podium topping footsteps.

Speaking over four years ago, the recent world title challenger highlighted both Dossen and Paddy Donovan as teen prospects to look out for.

Donovan is now a Top Rank stablemate of the Belfast man and Dossen is a genuine Olympic hopeful having secured gold in his first senior tournament earlier this week.

Conlan rejoiced in his prediction coming true and enjoyed telling people ‘I told you so’, online this week.

It’s not that it’s a case of clairvoyant Conlan more educated talent identification. The top Top Rank switch hitter, who also bigged up silver medal winner Dylan Eagleson before last week, is one of the more in the know active fighters and always keeps a keen eye on the amateur scene, hence his ability to foresee Dossen and Donovan’s success.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Tough unbeaten opponent next for Darragh Foley

Joe O'Neill

Hyland was in the running to face proposed Frampton foe Leo Santa Cruz

irishboxing

Final Destination – Dean Clancy upgrades bronze to silver – fights for gold on Thursday

Jonny Stapleton