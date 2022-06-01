‘I hate to say I told you so but..’ – Watch Michael Conlan predict Gabriel Dossen success four years ago

Michael Conlan managed to find some personal joy in Gabriel Dossen’s European gold medal win this week.

The avid amateur supporter celebrated the victory like any other member of the Irish boxing family and had extra reason to joyously punch the air, as the Olympic Galway fighter’s hand was raised, due to the fact his father, John Conlan is a High Performance coach.

However, the reasons to be happy didn’t end there for the Olympic medal winner. Conlan. who tops an August 6 SSE Arena bill, was afforded the chance to jestfully gloat when the 22-year-old followed in his European podium topping footsteps.

Speaking over four years ago, the recent world title challenger highlighted both Dossen and Paddy Donovan as teen prospects to look out for.

Donovan is now a Top Rank stablemate of the Belfast man and Dossen is a genuine Olympic hopeful having secured gold in his first senior tournament earlier this week.

Conlan rejoiced in his prediction coming true and enjoyed telling people ‘I told you so’, online this week.

I hate (love) to say I told ya so, but I called his talent many moons ago … 4 and a half years ago in fact 🤣🇮🇪 @Gabi_Dossen



Courtesy of Mr Irish boxing @J0E_90 https://t.co/ysfey44Nz2 pic.twitter.com/s44bg8zgAV — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) May 30, 2022

It’s not that it’s a case of clairvoyant Conlan more educated talent identification. The top Top Rank switch hitter, who also bigged up silver medal winner Dylan Eagleson before last week, is one of the more in the know active fighters and always keeps a keen eye on the amateur scene, hence his ability to foresee Dossen and Donovan’s success.