‘I genuinely feel I won the fight’ – Keane McMahon Reflects on Garden Experience

Keane McMahon [7(4)-3(1)] believes his stock rose with his battling performance in New York earlier this month.

‘The Iceman’ pushed unbeaten American Jahyae Brown [11(8)-0] close on a Madison Square Garden hosted, Top Rank promoted world title undercard but was unable to secure a victory that would have changed his career.

Although, while he may not have kicked open doors, he remains confident a performance he feels was good enough to win the fight, will prompt some fight makers to open doors for him.

McMahon revealed people within the game Stateside were impressed and told him as much.

“I had a lot of people telling me I won,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“And I had a lot of interest from the boxing community who were interested in my story. I feel I performed well so I’m not disappointed. I did all I could. I think a lot of opportunities will come out of this. I’ve done things the hard way in my career fought top lads in their back yards and always been competitive. So I think ill get a few wins up and keep improving.”

McMahon is getting credit for his performance against Brown but remains adamant he should be getting praise for a win.

The Cabra BC graduate feels he done enough to win a close fight although he didn’t protest the two 58-56 scorecards too loudly. He did, however, label the 60-54 ‘ridiculous’.

“I’ll be honest I genuinely feel I won the fight,” he adds. “I started very slow and it didn’t help but feel I won rounds 2, 4. 5 and 6. I think I at least did enough for a draw but the rounds were nip and tuck so no complaints about the 2 round scorecard. The other scorecard was just absolutely ridiculous.”

The result however frustrating still couldn’t take away from a dream experience, what it meant for the Inner-City fighter to appear at the Mecca of Boxing or how it felt to be involved in a big American fight night.

“It was an absolute dream come true. The whole fight week buzz, the weigh in, and the venue itself. It was more than I even imagined. The way the Americans treat fighters is crazy. I was being stopped for pictures all the time and it’s mad how involved they were getting with me. And seeing top-class fighters at the hotel and stuff was crazy.”

Things also go crazy and McMahon got involved when he seen his opponent in the fight hotel lobby a few days out from the fight.

Speaking on an exchange that piqued interest in the fight McMahon, who confirmed he wil return to 147lbs, said: “To be honest it was all bollox we were both in fight mode and just feeling it. He was staring at me and his team were doing the same, so I just let him know I was there for war.”