‘I Don’t Want to Fight Nobody’s – Thomas O’Toole Excited by Tricky Mexican Test

Thomas O’Toole [3(2)-0] is ready to take a sizable step up in his stride this Saturday.

The Connemara light heavyweight faces tough Mexican Josue Obando [20(15)-33(11)-2] who has caused plenty of problems from the away corner over the years – including knocking out Ronald Hearns and only losing a split decision to two-time World title challenger Artur Akavov.

‘The Kid’ takes on Obando earlier than any prospect ever but isn’t concerned. In fact, he seems excited going into the Moseley’s On the Charles, Dedham hosted clash and is focusing on the potential rewards rather than the risks.

“It’s another step up for me, but every fight is for building and to build you more,” he explains to Irish-boxing.com.

“I don’t want to fight nobodys and this opponent is not a nobody.”

The 24-year-old Ryan Roach mentored southpaw reveals the thought process behind his opponent selection. He wants to build experience and not just a record, so has sought tests.

“It’s all about getting someone that will help me with my development, since my debut I’ve fought guys that came to win. And that’s the way I want it.”

O’Toole is one of a number of Irish light heavyweights making their way through early pro terrain at present. Joe Ward, Tony Browne, Matthew Tinker and Harley Burke, all like him, operate Stateside, Tommy Hyde looks set to debut in Cork this summer, while Emmett Brennan is training in New York and promising to rip things up when he turns over.

If O’Toole was to beat Obando in just his fourth fight would he have the best win of any active light heavy on his resume? He doesn’t look at it like that. Just like his potential domestic rivals he avoids trying to make any comparisons or stoke any all Irish fight flames.

“I think with the light heavyweights we all go our own route, so others would’ve taken just as hard fight but they might have been a few years older than men when taking them.”

Having greatly impressed Eddie Hearn last time out, O’Toole was hoping to secure a slot on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s historic fight with Amanda Serrano and Maddison Square Garden late last month.

He never got the call but is being sensible about it all.

“No Irish fighter got on the card, not even the Irish fighters signed to Matchroom, so I can’t be too upset. I’m happy with my fights and career so far. The big fights will come.”