‘I don’t give a sh!t about him’ – Taylor’s coach Enamait to avoid coach conflict

Ross Enamait says there won’t be coach conflict leading into ‘the biggest female fight of all time’.

Katie Taylor’s coach was extremely upset by the manager, trainer, and brother-in-law of Amanda Serrano, Jordan Maldonado when the Irish sensation fought Cindy Serrano in October of 2018.

In fact, so annoyed with Maldonado’s antics was Enamait that tried to confront him before being held back after the fight.

Malonado could be heard saying post fight “don’t worry Amanda is going to knock you out next time” and in the post-fight press conference, the Olympic gold medal winner revealed he sent worse verbals her way during the clash.

“I heard that throughout the fight. He was saying terrible things and that was his wife who was in the ring,” Taylor said in the post-fight press conference.

“He was shouting ‘you picked the weaker Serrano’. That’s a terrible thing to say. At least give your wife some encouragement. That’s ridiculous of him.”

Enamait wasn’t too happy at the time and Maldonado has continued to be vocal with regard to the much anticipated Taylor vs Amanda Serrano clash – but if the fighters, as expected, meet in Madison Square Garden in April of 2022, the Irish sporting hero’s trainer won’t look to renew hostilities.

“I don’t give a sh!t about him. We’re not fighting,” the American said when asked about his rival coach.

The seven-weight world champions coach has the potential to test Enamait’s peaceful plans and if it does kick off Eddie Hearn won’t be disappointed.

“We could do that co-main event,” quipped the Matchroom fight maker who knows a coaching beef won’t harm the promotion of the fight.

Speaking about the clash, which rumour has agreed for New York and April, the coach said they have already done their Serrano homework.

Taylor twice camped for the 33-year-old in 2020 before Spring and Summer showdowns were cancelled.

“We have training for Serrano twice, so I think we know her pretty well. She is a good southpaw, she goes to the body well, she has a good engine, experience, punches with both hands. We know it is a tough fight. I’m not going to say too much. But we wanted the fight then and we only wanted it.”