‘I can and I will. Watch me’ – Sky Sports not the limit for confident Craig McCarthy

“I can and I will. Watch me,” declares Craig McCarthy [8(2)-0-1] ahead of his big Sky step up.

The popular Waterford fighter last week confirmed he has secured a career-changing opportunity and a TV broadcast fight with Bradley ‘Sting’ Rea [11(4)-0] at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff in January.

It’s an opportunity the southpaw is confident he will take and is adamant he will produce a special performance to make it a special night for his fans.

Indeed, assured his strong following he will emerge victorious to set up bigger nights for him and them.

“I’m absolutely buzzing with the news and to get such notice for a massive step up on the biggest stage there is in Sky Sports,” McCarthy told Iris-boxing.com.

“It makes me very proud to fight on this kind of stage. I fight with pride for my family and the whole of Waterford. We’ve got it now, so now it’s all about performance and then it’s on to bigger things, trust me. I can and I will, watch me!”

While he admits he faces a test against undefeated Rea next year the former Irish title challenger warns it’s not an easy fight for his opponents – and says the English fighter will know as much.

“The Kky fighters know I’m a step up and that I’m a dangerous fight for anyone. I’m predicting a special night, a very good fight for the fans. I’m very grateful to Bradley and his team for giving me this chance. But in the ring is where we will really get to know each other.”