I am Going to be a Nightmare – Holy Trinity Graduate Promises to Haunt Fellow Undefeated Fighter

Former Holy Trinity amateur Bernardo Marime [2-0] faces an early someone’s 0 has gotta go clash in England on Saturday.

‘King Cobra’ takes on Jacob Gabriel [2-0], a fighter whose record mimics his, on the same Shamrock Boxing card alongside Achill’s first-ever professional boxer Adam Dempsey in Bedford.

It’s an early test but a test the underage and Intermediate National title winner literally can’t wait for.

Marime is extremely confident his preparation and desire will be enough to get him over the line.

“The fight Saturday should be a good fight against an opponent that comes to fight and to win,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“But I am going to be a nightmare for him because I have been training four months and I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. I have been a year and half out of the ring, so this is like a comeback and I can’t wait, I can’t wait, I can’t wait.”

Marime was born in Mozambique before moving to Tyrone aged 12. He eventually fought for Holy Trinity, represented his country in the Commonwealth Games, and attempted to qualify for Rio 2016 vest via the African route.

He relocated to England in recent years where he turned over but he does hold fight in Belfast dreams.

“I would love to fight in Belfast that is one of my goals in life,” he adds.

“So everyone from Belfast that knows me or those from Dungannon Co Tyrone can come and watch the fight. I know it would be a mad fight, I’ve a lot of people that follow me over in Ireland. It would be a crazy thing and hopefully, it happens soon.

“I still keep in touch with Harry Hawkins and Patsy Cummings, he is coming over to watch me on Saturday. I can’t wait to see him,” he adds before revealing a real passion for pro lifel

“Pro-life is a bit different I enjoy it more. I love the training and I love the drive part of it. You get more time for everything too, when I was an amateur I was doing less rounds now I am doing more and you get more time and you can use vision and patience more.”