Hungry Liam Gaynor returns with a taste for titles

A hungrier than ever Liam Gaynor [9-2] is confident he will a first pro title this year.

The Dubliner had hoped to end 2022 as a domestic champion but lost a keenly contested Irish Fight of the Year nominated BUI Celtic title fight to emerging Belfast talent Colm Murphy in November.

It’s the kind of reverse that had previously prompted Irish fighters to fall by the wayside but it’s had the opposite effect on the Bolton-based Tallaght fighter.

Gaynor returns this weekend with a taste for titles and is confident there are straps are in his immediate future.

“Since the title fight, I’ve been great and I’m hungrier than ever to get fighting again. I want to prove to myself and everyone else I can do better,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

There has been rumour with regard to a Murphy rematch on the proposed Katie Taylor card, while Gaynor’s name has been mentioned alongside that of Ruadhan Farells when titles have been raised.

The Kilnamangh Kid is open to all options and believes he is close to another tilt.

“I’m in this game to win titles and this year and I will whether that’s via a rematch with Colm or another route. I know there are title shots out there for me. It’s about testing myself and taking the opportunities that arise.”

The 25-year-old fights for the first time this year against Ricky Starkey [2-26(11)-2] at his home away from home, the Bolton Whites, he admits there will be an element of nerves but remains confident of victoy.

In fact, he believes a win could propel him straight back into title action.

“I’m hoping to get back to winning ways against another tough experienced opponent and hopefully get another title shot off the back of it,” he adds.

Nerves are always good no matter who you’re fighting, they make you perform better in my opinion. I’m hoping to get the ring rust off and maybe an early stoppage but nothing wrong with doing the rounds.”