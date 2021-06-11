Hungry Fryers says Top Rank have made a massive mistake feeding him teen senation Zayas

Larry Fryers [11(4)-3(1)] believes Top Rank have a made a massive mistake and picked the wrong fight for Xander Zayas [8(6)-0] at the wrong time.

‘Lethal Larry’ believes he is all wrong for the 18-year-old and will upset him on the undercard of Shakur Stevenson’s clash with Nabima’s Jeremiah Nakathila at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday [June 12].

The Monaghan native aruges the highly hyped prospect can be lazy at times and doesn’t feel that is a trait you can have when fighting him.

“Look I believe they’ve made a mistake,” Fryers told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m all wrong for him and come Saturday I’m going to cause the upset and get that win.”

This is boxing, this is Top Rank …



AND THIS IS FIGHT WEEK 😤#StevensonNakathila | SATURDAY | ESPN & ESPN+ https://t.co/2FMMzIEQFx — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 7, 2021

The 30-year-old is brimming with confidence and can’t see how the Florida native can beat over six on the ESPN and Sky Sports broadcast card.

“Honestly I don’t make much of him and I don’t mean that in a bad way. I haven’t looked too much into him, I just picked out the stuff he does bad and me and Wayne [McCullough] have worked on how we are going to use those things to beat him. He does a lot of lazy things and we will exploit that,” he adds before offering the teen and Top Rank some words of comfort.

“The good thing for them is that after I beat him he has plenty of time to go on and become the fighter they say he will be.”

The fight is the former New York natives first since he relocated to Las Vegas to work with Irish boxing legend Wayne McCullough. Fryers revealed the link-up has proved a success to date and feels he has taken a lot from a ‘genius that has won Olympic silver and a world title.

“Camp with Wayne has been unreal,” he beams.

“The man is a boxing genius and come fight night you are going to see the same all-action me but with a new dimension of quality that Wayne has implemented into my game,” he continues before predicting the new elements to his came will result in a career-best performance.

“I predict your going to see a career best performance from me and a career best win I’m 100 % confident of that.”

Secure the win and the fighter, who Top Rank have looked to use as a test for a number of their prospects of late, believes the trajectory of his career will change completely.

“I’m over the moon to be on another massive card but thankfully I’ve been on a good few of them in my career, so it won’t distract me from the job I have to do. This fight is massive for me career-wise, as once I beat this guy it is going to open massive opportunities for me.”