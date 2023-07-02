Hughes has Blueprint to Beat Farrell if Feile Title Fight gets Green Light

IF the rumours are true and Gerard Hughes does fight Ruadhan Farrell at the Feile he says he already knows how to beat him.

The Ballycastle fighter confirmed an offer to fight at the Falls Road-hosted festival has been put his way and it’s one he has accepted.

The Dee Walsh-trained fighter refused to elaborate further – but while he can’t say for certain if it’s Farrell or not he is certain he would beat the Belfast super bantamweight if that fight was made.

Hughes, who admits taking exception to the IGB Boxer suggesting no one around the weight wanted to fight him, says his stable mate, Colm Murphy, who defeated Farrell to collect the BUI Celtic title at featherweight last year, will gladly hand over the blueprint.

Speaking hypothetically the 25-year-old, who conveniently became title eligible when his Close Encounter fight was bumped up to six rounds on Saturday, said he would be ultra-confident of beating the Ian Mahood trained operator on the massive outdoor show topped by his stablemate Padraig McCrory,

‘There was an offer made last at the start of last week and that’s why this fight has been moved to six,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I said we’d take it. it’s a big opportunity,” he adds before revealing it’s a BUI Celtic title fight.

“The announcement is this week,” he continues refusing to confirm any rumour.

If it was Farrell?

“I feel like I beat him, 100 percent. He said no one at super bantamweight would fight him. I’ll fight him! We have the best guy in the camp to tell us how to beat him, wee Murphs done it before I’ll do it again.”

A Feile-hosted title fight would be huge for Hughes, a fighter still in his first year as a pro.

“This is what you dream of. This is why I’m in it, these opportunities,” he comments.

Hughes was talking after he defeated Jake Pollard over six rounds. He didn’t get the statement stoppage win he set out to get but was content that he hurt a fighter famed for going the distance.

“I can only take something from the fact I hurt him. I hurt him to the body in the head, he started to cover his body then and I hurt him to the head. Then he used all the wee tricks, using the head and holding, to buy himself time. He was tough and had a tough head too.”

