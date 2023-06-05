How will Katie Taylor bounce back from her first career defeat?

When it comes to Irish sporting superstars, few can lay any sort of claim to being able to match Katie Taylor.

Hailing from a humble community in Bray, the impact Katie Taylor has had on boxing as a whole and more specifically, in raising the global profile of women’s boxing – has been truly profound.

After winning the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, Taylor continued to blaze a trail at the very top of the women’s game and her legacy is truly untouchable.

From being one of the most reputable boxers to turn professional back in 2016, to selling out the likes of Madison Square Gardens, the list of accolades Taylor has bagged in women’s boxing, may never be beaten.

However, after 22 consecutive career wins, Taylor suffered her first professional career defeat at the hands of English fighter Chantelle Cameron – a result that sent shockwaves through most online bookmakers.

Prior to this defeat, betting on Katie Taylor to prevail always looked like a sure punt and with the lightweight now entering what should be the twilight of her career at the age of 36, questions are being asked about what the future holds for her.

Cameron rematch?

The unchartered territory that Katie Taylor finds herself in, has plenty of people speculating that an instant rematch with Chantelle Cameron may well be on the cards.

Whilst Cameron has plenty of boxing guile and potential, there is a general feeling amongst some pundits that the occasion of fighting in front of her own fans in Dublin affected Taylor more than anticipated and that she would be more prepared for Cameron second time around.

This narrative does take away a lot from Cameron though, who boxed with real poise in the first fight, and she will have no reason to believe she couldn’t repeat that if the two fighters locked horns again.

Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn is sure to want to pit these two fighters against each other once more and if terms can be agreed, it could be a grudge match for the ages.

Dominate the division or hang up the gloves?

With Taylor’s legacy within women’s boxing very much secured, it would seem that the decision on her future is not one that she will be rushed into.

One defeat from 23 professional fights, is hardly going to define Taylor but if she could bounce back, beat Cameron, and then fight through the lightweight division again, would only serve to underline her class even more.

The elephant in the room for Taylor however does remain her age, whilst 36 is hardly old, getting up and putting the body through the mill every single day cannot be easy and with Taylor’s global profile huge, she has the capacity to mix in any circles she wishes – meaning she has the potential to step away from the ring at any time.

In recent times, few boxers have resonated with all sections of society in the way in which Katie Taylor has and whichever route she chooses to pursue moving forward, her impact on Irish boxing continues to be felt all over the Emerald Isle.