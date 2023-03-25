Latest News 

How to WatchAaron McKenna fight tonight – Time – Running Order

Jonny Stapleton

Aaron McKenna [15(8)-0] fights for the first time in 2023 this coming Saturday.

‘The Silencer’ fights late replacement Mbemba Miesi [9(0)-7(0)-5] a French fighter whose record suggests he is above journeyman level.

The fight takes place at the AO Arena in Manchester and is part of the Okolie – Light world cruiserweight title undercard.

The majority of the Boxxer card will be broadcast on SKY Sports but the younger of the two fighting McKenna brothers can be seen on Sky Sports You Tube Channel.

Youtube coverage beings at 5pm and you can expect McKenna in the ring any time from 5pm.

You can watch HERE.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

