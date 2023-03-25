How to WatchAaron McKenna fight tonight – Time – Running Order

Aaron McKenna [15(8)-0] fights for the first time in 2023 this coming Saturday.

‘The Silencer’ fights late replacement Mbemba Miesi [9(0)-7(0)-5] a French fighter whose record suggests he is above journeyman level.

The fight takes place at the AO Arena in Manchester and is part of the Okolie – Light world cruiserweight title undercard.

Things are heating up 🔥

Ready now for the weigh in tomorrow💪🏻 Everyone welcome, free to the public at the Love Factory, Manchester at 1pm pic.twitter.com/RLN8nqMN0u — Aaron McKenna (@Aaronmckenna99) March 23, 2023

The majority of the Boxxer card will be broadcast on SKY Sports but the younger of the two fighting McKenna brothers can be seen on Sky Sports You Tube Channel.

Youtube coverage beings at 5pm and you can expect McKenna in the ring any time from 5pm.

You can watch HERE.