How to Watch Willo Hayden and Edward Donovan Fight Tonight

Edward Donovan [2-0] and Willo Hayden [2-0] get a busy weekend of pro Irish boxing off to an interesting start tonight.

The Limerick middleweight and Dublin light middle fight in Scotland and England respectively.

Crumlin 20-year-old Hayden takes on Michael Waldon [2-2] over four rounds at the iconic York Hall, while Donovan is in against the unbeaten Brit at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen.

Cameras will be there to capture both fights and Irish fight fans can tune in and keep abreast of the action.

Hayden’s bout will be broadcast on BT Sports the Phil Sutcliffe trained fighter, who like Donovan was a seriously fancied underage prospect who turned over before exploring senior amateur options, is due in the ring from 19:20.

22-year-old Donovan’s fight is broadcast on FightZone, which you can watch HERE.