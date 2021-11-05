HOW TO WATCH WATCH: Conlan Boxing Ulster Hall show

Headline News Latest News Pro News Videos 

Joe O'Neill

Pro boxing returns to the Ulster Hall after over a year and a half this evening.

Conlan Boxing will put on their first show at the famous venue and starlet Lewis Crocker gets the opportunity to headline for the first time.

Crocker defends his WBO European welterweight title for the second time and will be supported by a six-fight undercard.

In terms of viewing, it has long been announced that the fights will be shown live in North America via the ESPN+ app but it was unsure what the situation in Ireland and Britain would be.

This week it was confirmed that YouTube channel iFL TV had picked up the UK and Ireland rights to the card and will be showing the bill in its entirety.

The stream is scheduled to begin at 5:40pm (Irish time) and can be accessed below:

