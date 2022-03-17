How to Watch Tyrone McKenna and TJ Doheny Fight in Dubai
Four Irish Fighters take to the ring in Dubai this weekend, two on Friday and two on Saturday.
Rohan Date, Jono Carroll, TJ Doheny and Tyrone McKenna will trade leather in separate fights across back to back Probellum Evolution fight nights.
All the action takes place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.
On the Saturday former world champion, Doheny takes on Mexican gatekeeper Cesar Juarez as he bids to get back in the world title frame, while McKenna will try and register one of the biggest upsets in Irish boxing history when he fights former world champion Regis Prograis.
The action can be watched from Ireland via Fans in Ireland can watch as follows: Eurosport, TV discovery+ or the Eurosport App.
McKenna is due in the ring around 18:20 Irish time, ‘The Power’s’ fight is expected to glove off at 17:00.
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
DUBAI DUTY FREE TENNIS STADIUM
(ALL LOCAL TIMES)
MAIN EVENT
2320
IBF WORLD FLYWEIGHT TITLE
Sunny Edwards (17-0) v Muhammad Waseeem (12-1) 12 Rounds
2220
WBC SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE ELIMINATOR
Regis Prograis (26-1) v Tyrone McKenna (22-2-1) 12 Rounds
2150
Peter McGrail (2-0) v Alexandru Ionita (13-17-1) 6 Rounds
2100
TJ Doheny (22-3) v Cesar Juarez (27-10) 10 Rounds
1955
Hovhannes Bachkov (2-0) v Cristian Coria (29-9-2) 10 Rounds
1935
Jamie King (2-0) v Naveen Verma (4-1) 4 Rounds
1905
Bander Samreen (4-0) v Denis Bartos (6-2) 6 Rounds
1845
Khalid Ayub (2-0) v Annem Sivareddy (1-2) 4 Rounds
1805
Faizan Anwar (10-4) v Khojiakbov Qodirokhunov (4-0-1) 8 Rounds
1735
Fahad Al Boushi (7-1) v Mohamed Kashinde (11-8-7) 6 Rounds