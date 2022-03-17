How to Watch Tyrone McKenna and TJ Doheny Fight in Dubai

Four Irish Fighters take to the ring in Dubai this weekend, two on Friday and two on Saturday.

Rohan Date, Jono Carroll, TJ Doheny and Tyrone McKenna will trade leather in separate fights across back to back Probellum Evolution fight nights.

All the action takes place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

On the Saturday former world champion, Doheny takes on Mexican gatekeeper Cesar Juarez as he bids to get back in the world title frame, while McKenna will try and register one of the biggest upsets in Irish boxing history when he fights former world champion Regis Prograis.

The action can be watched from Ireland via Fans in Ireland can watch as follows: Eurosport, TV discovery+ or the Eurosport App.

McKenna is due in the ring around 18:20 Irish time, ‘The Power’s’ fight is expected to glove off at 17:00.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

DUBAI DUTY FREE TENNIS STADIUM

(ALL LOCAL TIMES)

MAIN EVENT

2320

IBF WORLD FLYWEIGHT TITLE

Sunny Edwards (17-0) v Muhammad Waseeem (12-1) 12 Rounds

2220

WBC SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE ELIMINATOR

Regis Prograis (26-1) v Tyrone McKenna (22-2-1) 12 Rounds

2150

Peter McGrail (2-0) v Alexandru Ionita (13-17-1) 6 Rounds

2100

TJ Doheny (22-3) v Cesar Juarez (27-10) 10 Rounds

1955

Hovhannes Bachkov (2-0) v Cristian Coria (29-9-2) 10 Rounds

1935

Jamie King (2-0) v Naveen Verma (4-1) 4 Rounds

1905

Bander Samreen (4-0) v Denis Bartos (6-2) 6 Rounds

1845

Khalid Ayub (2-0) v Annem Sivareddy (1-2) 4 Rounds

1805

Faizan Anwar (10-4) v Khojiakbov Qodirokhunov (4-0-1) 8 Rounds

1735

Fahad Al Boushi (7-1) v Mohamed Kashinde (11-8-7) 6 Rounds