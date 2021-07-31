News Pro News 

How to WATCH Tommy McCarthy vs Chris Billam-Smith – Running Order – Time

Jonny Stapleton ,

Tommy McCarthy can take another stride to a world title fight and add more hardware to his collection tonight.

‘The Mac Attack’ takes on Chris BIllam-Smith on Matchroom’s Fight Camp live on DAZN. The Belfast fighter’s European cruiserweight title will be on the like as will the Commonwealth and British titles.

The Pete Taylor trained McCarthy, who will have Carl Frampton in his corner as he fights the Shane McGuigan trained fighter, is expected to ring walk in and around 10:00pm Irish time.

You can watch all the action on DAZN.

Photo credit Mark Robinson Matchroom.

FIGHT CAMP WEEK 1 WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER18:15 BST LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

6 x 2 mins Super-Lightweight contest
SANDY RYAN 144lbs 7oz v KIRSTIE BAVINGTON 144lbs 3oz
(Derby, England)                  (Pensnett, England)

followed by

19:00 BST LIVE ON DAZN

10 x 3 mins IBF International Super-Middleweight Title
AVNI YILDIRIM 163lbs v JACK CULLEN 163lbs 7oz
(Istanbul, Turkey)           (Little Lever, England)

followed by

10 x 3 mins International Super-Welterweight contest 
ANTHONY FOWLER 155lbs 4oz v RICO MUELLER 156lbs
(Liverpool, England)                       (Eberswalde, Germany)

followed by

4 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest
CAMPBELL HATTON 135lbs 9oz v JAKUB LASKOWSKI 135lbs 8oz
(Manchester, England)                     (Siemianowice Slaskie, Poland)

followed by

12 x 3 mins European, British and Commonwealth Cruiserweight Titles
TOMMY MCCARTHY 199lbs 3oz v CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH 199lbs 5oz
(Belfast, Northern Ireland)              (Bournemouth, England)

followed by

12 x 3 mins WBA Featherweight World Title
XU CAN 125lbs 3oz v LEIGH WOOD 125lbs 5oz
(Beijing, China)          (Nottingham, England)

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Warren says Lee versus Quillin is a done deal and will go ahead in April

irishboxing

New date mooted for Carl Frampton versus Jamel Herring

irishboxing

WATCH LIVE – Ulster Hall Boxing – Cully v Fitzpatrick, McComb v Godoy, Joyce v Haskins, Crocker v Thain

Joe O'Neill