Tommy McCarthy takes on Olympian Cheavon Clarke in a very interesting fight in Belfast tonight.

The Mack Attack, a former European cruiserweight champion, will trade leather with the Matchroom Olympian in the chief support to Lewis Crocker’s clash with Jose Felix Jr.

Here is how to watch.

The fight card will be broadcast on DAZN – and can be viewed HERE.

The broadcast begins at 7pm and McCarthy is expected in the ring anytime from 9PM.

Running Order Below: