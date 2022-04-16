How to Watch Tommy McCarthy and Vladimir Belujsky fight Tonight

Tommy McCarthy rematches Chris Billam Smith in an eagerly anticipated in an eagerly anticipated European Cruiserweight title return in Manchester tonight.

The Fight Camp rivals square off again in the Manchester Arena in the chief support bout to Conor Benn and Chris Van Heerden.

The Matchroom promoted fight will be broadcast on the streaming service Dazn .

The running order or predicted bout times have yet to be shared but as chief support ‘The Mack Attack’ could be in the ring from any time around 9:00PM Irish time.

Also fighting on the card is Vladimir Belujsky, the Cork super middle trades leather with Jack Cullen earlier in the night. It appears ‘Big Bad Vlad’ will fight pre-Dazn’s broadcast, meaning his fight will be available to watch on youtube.

Belujsky and Cullen look set to fight before 7:00PM on the ‘Before the Bell’ Youtube broadcast.

Manchester, UK: Jack Cullen and Vladimir Belujsky Weigh In ahead of their Super-Middleweight Contest tomorrow night. 15 April 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Predicted Reverse Running Order:

Conor Benn vs. Chris Van Heerden; for the WBA Continental Welterweight title

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Tommy McCarthy for the Commonwealth and EBU European Cruiserweight titles

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Edith Soledad Matthysse for the WBC and IBO Super Featherweight titles

Jordan Thompson vs. Mariano Angel Gudino; Cruiserweight

Thomas Whittaker Hart vs. Ben Ridings; Light Heavyweight

Campbell Hatton vs.Ezequiel Gregores; Lightweight

Luke Evans vs. Miguel Cesario Antin; Super Lightweight

Jack Cullen vs. Vladimir Belujsky; Super Middleweight

James Metcalf vs. Evgenii Vazem; Super Welterweight



Photo credit Mark Robinson Matchroom