How to Watch Tommy Hyde and Co fight in Cork

Jonny Stapleton

Boxing returns to Cork tonight with five pro bouts taking place at the Parochal Hall on the cities North side.

Tommy Hyde tops the Siam Warriors Siam Warriors Superfights: Pro Boxing card in an interesting fight with French foe Salim Ben Rejeb.

Also appearing is recent Irish and BUI Celtic title challenger Kevin Cronin, the Kerry fighter moves down to super middleweight in the hopes of setting up an Irish title fight with Craig McCarthy.

Local lad Cathal Crowley also trades leather on the bill make his Cork debut in his second pro fight. Shannon’s Dave Ryan keeps his busy going with a fourth pro outing on the Martin Horgan promoted bill, while Maurice Falvey increases Kerry’s contingent and is another fighting for just the second time.

The event is sold out but there still remains a way to watch, as the card will be broadcast by FS Media HERE at a cost 10euro.

