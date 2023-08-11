How To Watch – Thomas O’Toole and Tommy Hyde Fight in Boston – Times – Running Order

Former National Elite Amateur Rivals Thomas O’Toole and Tommy Hyde fight in separate fights on the same Boston card tonight.

The Galway and Cork fighter go to work on the “Veterans Stadium Showcase,” presented by Granite Chin Promotions at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The card will be streamed live on www.bxngtv.com

The amateur portion of the card gloves off at 11pm Irish tile with the pro fights starting at 1am, expect the Irish duo in any time after.

CHECK OUT our pre-flight Interview with Hyde HERE

CHECK OUT our pre-fight interview with O’Toole HERE

Reverse Running Order:

MAIN EVENT – JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS (8)

(R) Harry Gigliotti (9-4, 3 KOs), Haverhill, MA 139.6 lbs.

(L) Mike Ohan, Jr. (18-2, 9 KOs), Holbrook, MA 139.4 lbs.

CO-FEATURE – USBF & MASSACHUSETTS MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIPS (8)

(L) Julien Baptiste (5-3, 2 KOs), USBF Champion, Woburn, MA 158.6 lbs.

(R) Jamer Jones (3-1, 3 KOs), Mass. Champion, Pittsfield, MA 160.8 lbs.

MIDDLEWEIGHTS (8)

Francis Hogan (14-0, 13 KOs), Weymouth, MA 159.2 lbs.

Miguel Angel Suarez (15-12, 9 KOs), Beccar, Buenos Aires, Argentina 155.8 lbs.

VACANT USBF CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (6)

Scott Lampert (5-8, 4 KOs), Dover, NY 193.6 lbs.

Thomas O’Toole (7-0, 5 KOs), Galway, Ireland 186 lbs.

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS (6)

Robert Talarek (27-20-3, 18 KOs), Ruda Slaska, Poland 168 lbs.

Tommy Hyde (5-0, 4 KOs), Cork, Ireland 168.2 lbs.

LIGHTWEIGHTS (6)

Nathan Benichou (2-16-1, 2 KOs), Puebla, Puebla, México 133.8 lbs.

Gabriel Morales (7-0, 4 KOs), Lowell, MA 134.8 lbs.

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS (6)

Kenny Larson (7-0, 5 KOs), Salem, MA 153.6 lbs.

Alfred Raymond (1-6-1, 0 KOs), Warwick, RI 155 lbs.

HEAVYWEIGHTS (4)

Bruno Saravia (pro debut), Boston, MA 197.6 lbs.

Kevin Nagle (2-0, 2 KOs), Scituate, MA 294.4 lbs.

MIDDLEWEIGHTS (6)

Luke Iannuccilli (6-0, 3 KOs), Methuen, MA 156.6 lbs.

Ryan Thomas Clark (2-4, 1 KO), Berwick, NH 158.6 lbs.