How To Watch Thomas Carty’s Matchroom Debut – Running Order – Time

Thomas Carty [1-0] provides Irish interest on tonight’s Matchroom show at the O2 in London.

The Dublin heavyweight takes on Latvian, Igors Vasiljevs [4-1] over four rounds in his second pro fight and his first clash under the management of Dillian Whyte.

Carty opens the show and will fight as early as 16:50. The Celtic Warrior Gym fighters bout will be available to watch live on Before The Bell on Matchroom’s Youtube Channel.

The running order is as follows.

CAMERON VS. MCGEE WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER16:50 BST LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL



4 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest

THOMAS CARTY 18st 3lbs v IGORS VASILJEVS 15st 11lbs 11oz

(Dublin, Ireland) (Riga, Latvia)



followed by



6 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest

JOHN HEDGES 12st 10lbs 8oz v BEN THOMAS 12st 11lbs 12oz

(Takeley, England) (Bolton, England)



followed by



6 x 3 mins International Cruiserweight contest

JORDAN THOMPSON 14st 3lbs 6oz v PIOTR PODLUCKI 13st 13lbs 5oz

(Manchester, England) (Warsaw, Poland)



followed by



8 x 2 mins International Super-Bantamweight contest

ELLIE SCOTNEY 8st 11lbs 8oz v EVA CANTOS 8st 10lbs 13oz

(Catford, England) (Elda, Spain)



followed by



19:00 BST LIVE ON DAZN



10 x 3 mins vacant WBC International Silver Super-Featherweight Title

YOUSSEF KHOUMARI 9st 3lbs 4oz v JORGE CASTANEDA 9st 2lbs 15oz

(Wembley, England) (Texas, USA)



followed by



10 x 3 mins vacant WBA International Light-Heavyweight Title

CRAIG RICHARDS 12st 7lbs v MAREK MATYJA 12st 6lbs 7oz

(Crystal Palace, England) (Wroclaw, Poland)



followed by



6 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest

JOHNNY FISHER 17st 4lbs 2oz v ALVARO TERRERO 16st 12lbs

(Romford, England) (Cadiz, Spain)



followed by



8 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest

ALEN BABIC 15st 4lbs 5oz v ERIC MOLINA 18st 5lbs

(Zagreb, Croatia) (Texas, USA)



followed by



10 x 2 mins WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine Super-Lightweight World Titles

CHANTELLE CAMERON 9st 13lbs 9oz v MARY MCGEE 9st 13lbs 10oz

(Northampton, England) (Indiana, USA)