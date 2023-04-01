How to Watch the Jason Quigley topped ‘The Return’ Card

Irish middleweight Jason Quigley will make his return to the ring tonight.

Quigley returns to headline at the National Stadium in Dublin, the home of Irish boxing, on April 1st in a show hosted by Elite Sheer.

It will be the Donegal man’s first time to box as a professional in Ireland – and his first bout on Irish soil in ten years.

The Andy Lee trained 160lbs fighter takes on Gabor Gobrics in his first since he lost to Demetrius Andrade in a WBO world title fight.

Also on the card are the Donovan brothers Paddy and Edward, the Walsh brothers Liam and Paddy, Brett McGinty, James McGivern, Daniel O’Sullivan, Senan Kelly and Tyler Jolly.

The card is expected to start anytime from 6 pm at the National Stadium and can be viewed HERE. Unfortunately, the stream provider have elected to place a 12e charge.

The running order is as follows:

Full list of opponents for tomorrow's The Return card. pic.twitter.com/Bs0JNkRxdR — Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) March 31, 2023

Picture credit @irish_guy_takes_pictures Matthew Spalding