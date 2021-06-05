News Pro News Videos 

How to WATCH teen debutant Steven Cairns – Time – Running Order

Jonny Stapleton

Exciting Cork prospect Steven Cairns gets his pro career underway tonight.

The decorated underage amateur elected against pursuing a senior amateur career, turning over at the tender age of 18 over the Christmas period.

The Legacy BC graduate signed managerial terms with Dave Coldwell and has been training under the watchful eye of his father Lee over the last few months.

The managerial stable mate of Paul McCullough will begin that pro career tonight as he punches for pay for the first time in Spain.

The Rebel county youngster fights on the undercard of an EU title fight between Jairo Noriega and Francesco Batotti in Villarreal.

The European Schoolboy medal winner takes on Rafael Castillo [14(6)-61(20)-3] at the Pabellon Campio Llorens.

The fight can be viewed by following this LINKwww.proximiatv.com.

Cairns is second up on the night and is expected in the ring at 19:00 Irish time.

The running order is as follows:

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

