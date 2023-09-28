How to WATCH Stevie McKenna vs Darren Tettley

Stevie McKenna will be gunning for his biggest career win in York Hall this Saturday.

‘The Hitman’ has recent British title challenger Darren Tettley in his usually lethal sites, as he fights the Bradford native at the famous venue.

Southpaw Tettley represents a step up for the ambitious knockout loving welterweight and should prove an acid test of sorts.

Tettley’s come forward approach mixed with 26-year-old McKenna’s all action aggressive style also suggests it could be an extremely fan friendly fight not to be missed.

The Boxxer promoted bout will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

The broadcast begins at 7pm.

The main event, Carloine Dubios’ fight with Magali Rodriguez, is due to glove off as early as 9pm so McKenna could be in the ring anytime from 7:15pm.