How to Watch Stevie McKenna Fight Tonight

KO loving Stevie McKenna [11(10)-0] is ready to perform for the Sky Sports cameras tonight.

‘The Hitman’ will fight for the first time this year on the Chris Billam-Smith vs Issac Chamberlain Fight in Bournemouth.

The entertaining seek and destroy Monaghan operator takes on Facundo Alberto Rojas [6-5-1] over six rounds on the Boxxer card.

Coverage of the card starts live on Sky Sports YouTube and Facebook channels at 5:00pm before moving over to Sky Sports Action (Sky channel 408) from 7pm-11pm.

The Hennessy fighter is expected to be first up so could be in the ring anytime from 5:00pm.

Speaking ahead of the fight McKenna said:

“I’ll be bringing my entertaining, destructive style. I go in to do damage, every punch I throw is with vicious intent and I want to show everyone how good I am,” he said.

“I can fight on the inside, I can box at long range. Hopefully, I’ll put on a show and break into the top 10 in the world by the end of next year.”

