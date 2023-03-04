How to Watch Steve Cairns Fight in Newcastle

Steven Cairns [4(2)-0] fights for the fifth time as a pro in Newcastle tonight.

The Cork 20-year-old takes on Jakub Laskowski [4(2)-21(2)-1] over six rounds on the undercard of Lewis Ritson vs Ohara Davies at the Newcastle Arena.

The entire card, including Cairns bout is being screened from 5pm on FITE TV and can be purchased for $14.99.

Event starts at 5pm and Cairns is fifth to enter the ring.

The running order is as follows:

Undercard:

Lee McGregor vs Alexis Kabore

8×3 Super-Bantamweight

Adam Cope vs Brayan Mairena

6×3 Super-Featherweight

Ewan Mackenzie vs Serge Ambomo

6×3 Super-Welterweight

Steven Cairns vs Jakub Laskowski

6×3 Lightweight

Ben Rees vs Konstantin Aleksandrov

6×3 Super-Middleweight

Callum Walton vs Zdenko Bule

4×3 Super-Middleweight

Syed Shear vs Cristian Narvaez

4×3 Lightweight

Nathan Forrest vs Liam Fox

6×3 Super-Lightweight