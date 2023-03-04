Latest News 

How to Watch Steve Cairns Fight in Newcastle

Jonny Stapleton

Steven Cairns [4(2)-0] fights for the fifth time as a pro in Newcastle tonight.

The Cork 20-year-old takes on Jakub Laskowski [4(2)-21(2)-1] over six rounds on the undercard of Lewis Ritson vs Ohara Davies at the Newcastle Arena.

The entire card, including Cairns bout is being screened from 5pm on FITE TV and can be purchased for $14.99.

Event starts at 5pm and Cairns is fifth to enter the ring.

The running order is as follows:

Undercard:
Lee McGregor vs Alexis Kabore
8×3 Super-Bantamweight

Adam Cope vs Brayan Mairena
6×3 Super-Featherweight

Ewan Mackenzie vs Serge Ambomo
6×3 Super-Welterweight

Steven Cairns vs Jakub Laskowski
6×3 Lightweight

Ben Rees vs Konstantin Aleksandrov
6×3 Super-Middleweight

Callum Walton vs Zdenko Bule
4×3 Super-Middleweight

Syed Shear vs Cristian Narvaez
4×3 Lightweight

Nathan Forrest vs Liam Fox
6×3 Super-Lightweight

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

