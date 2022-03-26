Headline News News 

How to watch Ray Moylette fight Dalton Smith – Time, Running Order

Ray Moylette fights on the big stage tonight.

The Mayo fighter could breathe serious life into his career if he beats Matchroom prospect Dalton Smith in Leeds

Smith has been billed as the next big thing but Moylette is more than confident of victory.

The fight will be broadcast on DAZN, coverage beings at 7pm Irish time and Moylette is due to partake in the second fight, meaning he could be in the ring anytime from 7:15.

The running order is as below, to get teh DAZN app click HERE.

.17:30 GMT LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

6 x 3 mins International Super-Lightweight contest
CALUM FRENCH 137lbs 8oz v ANGELO TURCO 140lbs 2oz
(Gateshead, England)                (Quaregnon, Belgium)

followed by

4 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest
MALI WRIGHT 186lbs 4oz v LUIS PALMER 186lbs
(Leeds, England)                   (Huddersfield, England)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest
CORY O’REGAN 137lbs 7oz v JAKUB LASKOWSKI 137lbs 6oz
(Heckmondwike, England)        (Siemianowice, Poland)

followed by

19:00 GMT LIVE ON DAZN

6 x 2 mins International Featherweight contest
SKYE NICOLSON 127lbs 3oz v BEC CONNOLLY 127lbs
(Queensland, Australia)             (Swindon, England)

followed by

10 x 3 mins vacant WBC International Silver Super-Lightweight Title
DALTON SMITH 139lbs 4oz v RAY MOYLETTE 139lbs 3oz
(Sheffield, England)                (Islandeady, Ireland)
    
 followed by

12 x 3 mins IBO Lightweight World Title
MAXI HUGHES 133lbs 8oz v Ryan Walsh 134lbs 6oz
(Rossington, England)           (Cromer, England)

 followed by

10 x 2 mins IBF Bantamweight World Title
MARIA CECILIA ROMAN 116lbs 7oz v EBANIE BRIDGES 117lbs 5oz
(San Juan, Argentina)                            (New South Wales, Australia)
     
followed by
 
12 x 3 mins IBF Featherweight World Title
KIKO MARTINEZ 125lbs 4oz v JOSH WARRINGTON 125lbs 7oz
(Alicante, Spain)                         (Leeds, England)

