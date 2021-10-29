Headline News News Pro News Videos 

How To Watch Pierce O’Leary vs Siar Ozgul – Running Order – Time

Jonny Stapleton

The exciting Dublin prospect Pierce O’Leary [7(3)-0] takes on former Southern Area champion Siar Ozgul at the York Hall in London later this evening.

The Dublin Docklands graduate was last in action in June, where he produced a Knockout of the Year contender by viciously stopping Jan Marsalek in round two of their bout.

Tonight affords him the chance to put a solid name on his record and make a statement of sorts.

The fight will be broadcast on IFL TV and on ESPN + in America. O’Leary opens the TV element of the card and should be in the ring around 7:00pm Irish time.

IFL TV BROADCAST BEGINS 5:30PM BST
Fight #1 – Super-Featherweight, 4 RoundsLERONE HARRISON (9st 7lbs 9oz) vs. SIMAS VOLOSINAS (9st 4lbs)

Fight #2 – Bantamweight, 6 RoundsSEAN MCGOLDRICK (8st 8lbs 3oz) vs. STEPHEN JACKSON (8st 8lbs 5oz)

Fight #3 – Cruiserweight, 6 RoundsWILL HAMILTON (13st 12lbs 8oz) vs. IVO ZEDNICEK (14st 6oz)

Live Float – Super-Middleweight, 4 RoundsJOE GILES (12st 1lb 6oz) vs. PAVOL GARAJ (11st 12lbs 4oz)

ESPN+ BROADCAST BEGINS 7:00PM BST / 2:00PM ET / 11:00AM PT

Fight #4 – Super-Lightweight, 8 RoundsPIERCE O’LEARY (10st 1lb 9oz) vs. SIAR OZGUL (10st 2lb 2oz)

Fight #5 – Super-Lightweight, 6 Rounds‘SUGAR SHY’ SHILOH DEFREITAS (10st 5lbs 8oz) vs. FONZ ALEXANDER (10st 8lbs 4oz)

Fight #6 – Super-Welterweight, 6 RoundsSAM GILLEY (11st 3lbs 8oz) vs. DANIEL LARTEY (11st 7lbs 4oz)

Fight #7 – Super-Welterweight, 6 RoundsJORDAN REYNOLDS (11st 3lbs) vs. RODOLFO PATERNO (10st 11lbs 6oz)

Fight #8 – WBC International Super-Welterweight Title, 10 RoundsTURSYNBAY KULAKHMET (10st 13lbs 7oz) vs. JUAN CARLOS ABREU (10st 13lbs 5oz)

Fight #9 – WBO Global Super-Featherweight Title, 10 RoundsARCHIE SHARP (9st 3lbs 6oz) vs. ALEXIS BOUREIMA KABORE (9st 3lbs 4oz)

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

VIDEO: Luke Keeler – If I land clean I’ll stop Boulden

irishboxing

Spike O’Sullivan has signed a contract to ‘smash up Lemieux’

irishboxing

Tony Nellins held to draw after all-out war in Belfast

Joe O'Neill