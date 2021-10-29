How To Watch Pierce O’Leary vs Siar Ozgul – Running Order – Time

The exciting Dublin prospect Pierce O’Leary [7(3)-0] takes on former Southern Area champion Siar Ozgul at the York Hall in London later this evening.

The Dublin Docklands graduate was last in action in June, where he produced a Knockout of the Year contender by viciously stopping Jan Marsalek in round two of their bout.

Tonight affords him the chance to put a solid name on his record and make a statement of sorts.

The fight will be broadcast on IFL TV and on ESPN + in America. O’Leary opens the TV element of the card and should be in the ring around 7:00pm Irish time.

IFL TV BROADCAST BEGINS 5:30PM BST

Fight #1 – Super-Featherweight, 4 RoundsLERONE HARRISON (9st 7lbs 9oz) vs. SIMAS VOLOSINAS (9st 4lbs)



Fight #2 – Bantamweight, 6 RoundsSEAN MCGOLDRICK (8st 8lbs 3oz) vs. STEPHEN JACKSON (8st 8lbs 5oz)



Fight #3 – Cruiserweight, 6 RoundsWILL HAMILTON (13st 12lbs 8oz) vs. IVO ZEDNICEK (14st 6oz)



Live Float – Super-Middleweight, 4 RoundsJOE GILES (12st 1lb 6oz) vs. PAVOL GARAJ (11st 12lbs 4oz)



ESPN+ BROADCAST BEGINS 7:00PM BST / 2:00PM ET / 11:00AM PT



Fight #4 – Super-Lightweight, 8 RoundsPIERCE O’LEARY (10st 1lb 9oz) vs. SIAR OZGUL (10st 2lb 2oz)



Fight #5 – Super-Lightweight, 6 Rounds‘SUGAR SHY’ SHILOH DEFREITAS (10st 5lbs 8oz) vs. FONZ ALEXANDER (10st 8lbs 4oz)



Fight #6 – Super-Welterweight, 6 RoundsSAM GILLEY (11st 3lbs 8oz) vs. DANIEL LARTEY (11st 7lbs 4oz)



Fight #7 – Super-Welterweight, 6 RoundsJORDAN REYNOLDS (11st 3lbs) vs. RODOLFO PATERNO (10st 11lbs 6oz)



Fight #8 – WBC International Super-Welterweight Title, 10 RoundsTURSYNBAY KULAKHMET (10st 13lbs 7oz) vs. JUAN CARLOS ABREU (10st 13lbs 5oz)



Fight #9 – WBO Global Super-Featherweight Title, 10 RoundsARCHIE SHARP (9st 3lbs 6oz) vs. ALEXIS BOUREIMA KABORE (9st 3lbs 4oz)



