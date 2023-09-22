HOW TO WATCH Pierce O’Leary v Kane Gardner – TIME – RUNNING ORDER

Pierce O’Leary takes a step up in London tonight.

‘Big Bang’ shares the ring with Kane Gardner on the undercard of the Queensberry promoted Wembley Arena hosted Zhang – Joyce undercard.

Gardner represents the WBC International title holders toughest test to date coming into the fight on the back of two away corner upset wins.

The English fighter, who has never been stopped, has also talked a good game, claiming he is going to take his breakthrough opportunity.

A good performance and victory will see O’Leary stay on the positive momentum wave he’s been riding of late, a stoppage win would be a statement.

The light welterweight clash will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm.

TNT Sports 2 is available on channel 409 on BT TV, while it is 411 on Sky boxes.

The streaming home for TNT Sports is discovery+ where fans can subscribe to watch all of the content in one location.

According to the latest running order, the Dubliner will provide chief support so will be in the ring just before the main event.

The Running Order is as follows:

MAIN EVENT: Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang – for WBO ‘Interim’ heavyweight title

Pierce O’Leary vs Kane Gardner

Anthony Yarde vs Jorge Silva

Sam Noakes vs Carlos Perez

Zach Parker vs Khalid Graidia

Ezra Taylor vs Joel McIntyre

Royston Barney-Smith vs Engel Gomez

Moses Itauma vs Amine Boucetta

Tommy Fletcher vs Alberto Tapia

Aloys Youmbi vs Erik Nazaryan

Sean Noakes vs Lukasz Barabasz