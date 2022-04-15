HOW TO WATCH: Pierce O’Leary and Paul Ryan fight tonight – Running Order – Ringwalk Times
Dublin duo Paul Ryan and Pierce O’Leary face interesting fights tonight.
Both go to work at the famous York Hall looking to build on recent runs of good form.
Irish Boxing Awards Knockout of the Year winner O’Leary is back after his seventh round stoppage win over Siar Ozgul and faces French man Nathan Augustine over eight.
Ryan is in a six round contest with the famously tough Gabor Gorbics, who has shared the ring with Spike O’Sullivan and Aaron McKenna and should threaten the first round stoppage streak.
The fights will be broadcast live on IFL TV.
The running order is below:
IFL TV UNDERCARD BEGINS 5:30PM
FIGHT #1
Super-Welterweight, 6 Rounds
PAUL RYAN (157.2lbs) vs. GABOR GORBICS (159.3lbs)
FIGHT #2
Super-Lightweight, 4 Rounds
JIMMY CROXSON vs. FONZ ALEXANDER (Weigh-In On Day)
FIGHT #3
Super-Welterweight, 6 Rounds
DEAN RICHARDSON (158lbs) vs. ANGEL EMILOV (159lbs)
TV FLOAT
Super-Welterweight, 6 Rounds
CARL FAIL (156.7lbs) vs. VICTOR GARCIA (156.7lbs)
IFL TV MAIN CARD BEGINS 7:00PM
FIGHT #4
Super-Featherweight, 10 Rounds
SULTAN ZAURBEK (131.9lbs) vs. NICOLAS NAHUEL BOTELLI (130.8lbs)
FIGHT #5
Super-Welterweight, 6 Rounds
ELLIOT WHALE (153.3lbs) vs. FERNANDO VALENCIA (156.6lbs)
FIGHT #6
Super-Bantamweight, 8 Rounds
NINA HUGHES (122.4lbs) vs. BEC CONNOLLY (121.9lbs)
FIGHT #7 – Approx 8:30pm
Super-Lightweight, 8 Rounds
PIERCE O’LEARY (141.9lbs) vs. NATHAN AUGUSTINE (138.7lbs)
FIGHT #8
English Super-Welterweight Title, 10 Rounds
SAM GILLEY (153.8lbs) vs. DREW BROWN (154lbs)
FIGHT #9
British & Commonwealth Lightweight Titles, 12 Rounds
GAVIN GWYNNE (134.5lbs) vs. LUKE WILLIS (134.8lbs)