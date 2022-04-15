HOW TO WATCH: Pierce O’Leary and Paul Ryan fight tonight – Running Order – Ringwalk Times

Dublin duo Paul Ryan and Pierce O’Leary face interesting fights tonight.

Both go to work at the famous York Hall looking to build on recent runs of good form.

Irish Boxing Awards Knockout of the Year winner O’Leary is back after his seventh round stoppage win over Siar Ozgul and faces French man Nathan Augustine over eight.

Ryan is in a six round contest with the famously tough Gabor Gorbics, who has shared the ring with Spike O’Sullivan and Aaron McKenna and should threaten the first round stoppage streak.

The fights will be broadcast live on IFL TV.

The running order is below:

IFL TV UNDERCARD BEGINS 5:30PM

FIGHT #1

Super-Welterweight, 6 Rounds

PAUL RYAN (157.2lbs) vs. GABOR GORBICS (159.3lbs)

FIGHT #2

Super-Lightweight, 4 Rounds

JIMMY CROXSON vs. FONZ ALEXANDER (Weigh-In On Day)

FIGHT #3

Super-Welterweight, 6 Rounds

DEAN RICHARDSON (158lbs) vs. ANGEL EMILOV (159lbs)

TV FLOAT

Super-Welterweight, 6 Rounds

CARL FAIL (156.7lbs) vs. VICTOR GARCIA (156.7lbs)

IFL TV MAIN CARD BEGINS 7:00PM

FIGHT #4

Super-Featherweight, 10 Rounds

SULTAN ZAURBEK (131.9lbs) vs. NICOLAS NAHUEL BOTELLI (130.8lbs)

FIGHT #5

Super-Welterweight, 6 Rounds

ELLIOT WHALE (153.3lbs) vs. FERNANDO VALENCIA (156.6lbs)

FIGHT #6

Super-Bantamweight, 8 Rounds

NINA HUGHES (122.4lbs) vs. BEC CONNOLLY (121.9lbs)

FIGHT #7 – Approx 8:30pm

Super-Lightweight, 8 Rounds

PIERCE O’LEARY (141.9lbs) vs. NATHAN AUGUSTINE (138.7lbs)

FIGHT #8

English Super-Welterweight Title, 10 Rounds

SAM GILLEY (153.8lbs) vs. DREW BROWN (154lbs)

FIGHT #9

British & Commonwealth Lightweight Titles, 12 Rounds

GAVIN GWYNNE (134.5lbs) vs. LUKE WILLIS (134.8lbs)