How to watch Perez, Belujsky and Cairns fight in Germany – Running order – Times

Cork trio Mike Perez, Vladimir Belujsky and Steven Cairns fight in Germany tonight.

All three appear on a Legacy Sports Management card in Dusseldorf.

Former cruiserweight world title challenger ‘The Rebel’ Perez trades leather with Argentine Jose Gregorio Ulrich, while ‘Big Bad Vlad Belujsky takes on Norbert Magyar and teen prospect Steven Cairns fights Szilveszter Ajtai.

It appears the Dave Coldwell signed Cairns will be first up and Belujsky will follow straight after. Perez tops the card and will fight in the seventh fight of the night as a result.

The card is available to watch on FITE TV with the broadcast expected to start around 18:30 Irish time.

You can watch the fights by clicking HERE.

The reverse running order, which is subjec to change, is as follows:

Mike Perez vs Jose Gregorio Ulrich

Timo Rost vs Bosko Misic

Lenroy Thomas vs Marcos Antonio Aumada

Ramona Graeff vs Marina Sakharov

Yaser Yueksel vs Oktavian Gratii

Vladimir Belujsky vs Norbert Magyar

Steven Cairn vs Szilveszter Ajtai.