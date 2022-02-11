How to Watch Paul Ryan’s York Hall Step Up – Time – Running Order

Paul Ryan [2(1)-0] becomes only the second Irish pro fighter to compete in 2022 when he fights at the famous York Hall tonight.

The Dubliner will look to build on his November win over Damian Esquisabel, a fighter with successful Irish previous, who he stopped in just 47 seconds at the Ulster Hall.

Ryan fights Brit CJ Wood [3(1)-1(1)-2] on a Danny Dignum topped MTK card. The Luton born fighter, who fights out of Middlesborough, has three wins, two draws and one defeat to his name – and represents a step away from journeymen for the confident middleweight prospect.

It’s a test for a fighter with just two fights under his belt – particularly when you add in the fact it will play out over six rounds – but it’s a test Ryan is confident he can pass and is delighted to sit.

“I’m expecting a tough fight,” Ryan told Irish-boxing.com “My opponent is 3-1 and also has unlicensed boxing experience so I’m expecting a tough fight. It’s also my first step up to 6 rounds so I am excited to experience that for the first time. I’m happy that I am getting moved along nicely.”

“I find it very important to keep momentum and carry on from my last performance. Professional boxing is a business so eye-catching performances help you get moved as a fighter.”

The fight and the entire card can be viewed on IFL TV. Coverage beings at 6:30 with Ryan expected in the ring around 7:30pm.

The running order is as below:

IFL TV BROADCAST BEGINS 6:20PM LOCAL TIME



Fight #1

Lightweight, 6 Rounds

JORDAN FLYNN (137.3lbs) vs. MARIAN MARIUS ISTRATE (135.8lbs)



ESPN+ BROADCAST BEGINS 7:00PM LOCAL TIME / 2:00PM EASTERN TIME / 11:00AM PACIFIC TIME



Fight #2

Super-Welterweight, 4 Rounds

GEORGE MITCHELL (160lbs) vs. VASIF MAMEDOV (160.3lbs)



Fight #3

Super-Welterweight, 6 Rounds

PAUL RYAN (155.2lbs) vs. CJ WOOD (157.4lbs)



Fight #4

Super-Welterweight, 4 Rounds

BILAL FAWAZ (154.5lbs) vs. VLADIMIR FLEISCHHAUER (153.5lbs)



Fight #5

Super-Middleweight, 4 Rounds

JOE GILES (170.3lbs) vs. LEWIS VAN POETSCH (180lbs)



Fight #6

Super-Bantamweight, 10 Rounds

LEE MCGREGOR (121.5lbs) VS. DIEGO RUIZ (122.3lbs)



Fight #7

WBO European Middleweight Title, 10 Rounds

DANNY DIGNUM (159.4lbs) vs. GRANT DENNIS (159.9lbs)