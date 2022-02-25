How to Watch Paddy Donovan, Kurt Walker and Kieran Molloy Fight Tonight – Time- Running Order

Top Rank trio Paddy Donovan [7(5)-0], Kurt Walker and Kieran Molloy will add serious Irish interest to this boxing’s biggest card this weekend.

The trio will populate the undercard of undisputed light welterweight champion Josh Taylor’s defence against Jack Catterall on Saturday, February 26 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

It’s a massive chance for the young talents to advertise their skills on a card that will attract global interest.

Limerick welter, Donovan was last seen in the ring defeating Jose Luis Castillo at the Feile in Belfast in August.

That victory came after back-to-back step wins over Jumaane Camero and Siar Ozgul either side of Christmas 2020. A hand injury prevented the 22-year-old from building on those wins in 2021 although he did score a knockout win at the Feile.

Having been over six months out of the ring he returns against Miroslav Serban [13(7)-8(2)] in a six round fight.

Belfast’s Walker and Galway’s Molloy will debut on the cards. The Conlan Boxing and Top Rank fighters face Jaroslav Hriadel [1(1)-2(1)] and Damian Esquisabel [4(0)-7(3)].

None of the trio will appear on Sky Sports element of the card, but you can watch the three young Irish talents perform online.

The fights will be broadcast on Top Ranks youtube channel while Sky Sports Facebook page will also air the action.

All three fights come one after the other with Molloy gloving off the action at 17:30.

The running order is as follows:

FIGHT 1: 17:006×3 Mins Super-Featherweight ContestMARK McKEOWN 9st 1lb 5oz (128lb)

vs.

ENGEL GOMEZ 9st 3lb 5oz (129lb)

SKY SPORTS BOXING FACEBOOK LIVE STREAM: 17.30

FIGHT 24×3 Mins Super-Welterweight ContestKIERAN MOLLOY 11st 5oz (154lb)

vs.

DAMIAN ESQUISABEL 11st (154lb)

FIGHT 34×3 Mins Featherweight ContestKURT WALKER 9st 3lb (129lb)

vs.

JAROSLAV HRIADEL 9st 1lb 5oz (127lb)

FIGHT 46×3 Mins Welterweight ContestPADDY DONOVAN 10st 6lb (146lb)

vs.

MIROSLAV SERBAN 10st 5lb (145lb)

FIGHT 58×3 Mins Super-Middleweight ContestJOHN DOCHERTY 12st 4lb (172lb)

vs.

JORDAN GRANT 12st 8lb 5oz (176lb)

FIGHT 66×2 Mins Super-Bantamweight ContestEBONIE JONES 8st 13lb 5oz (126lb)

vs.

EFFY KATHOPOULI 8st 12lb (124lb)

FIGHT 710×3 Mins Vacant Scottish Heavyweight Championship NICK CAMPBELL 18st 2lb (254lb)

vs.

JAY McFARLANE 19st 10lb (276)

FIGHT 810×3 Mins Featherweight ContestROBEISY RAMIREZ 9st 5oz (126lb)

vs.

ERIC DONOVAN 9st 5oz (126lb)

FIGHT 912×3 Mins Undisputed World Super-Lightweight ChampionshipJOSH TAYLOR 10st (140lb)

vs.

JACK CATTERALL 9st 13lbs 5oz (139lb)

SWING BOUTS

Fight 10 *TV SWING*6×3 Mins Middleweight ContestBILAL FAWAZ 11st 4lb 5oz (159lb)

vs.

MALAM VARELA 11st 8lb (162lb)

Fight 11 *TV SWING*6/4×3 Mins Cruiserweight ContestSCOTT FORREST 14st 7lb 5oz (204lb)

vs.

ERIK NAZARYAN 14st 11lb (207lb)

Also appearing on the card will be Eric Donovan [14(8)-1(1)], the Kildare fighter takes on tow time Olympic gold medal winner Robeisy Ramirez [8 (4)-1] on the card.